Spring 2021 Skywarn Spotter Training

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI-TV) - Every spring the National Weather Service offers severe weather spotting classes. Or commonly known as "Skywarn Spotter Training".

Skywarn spotters relay life-saving information that can help prepare those in the path of active severe weather. You may remember last year, all of the in-person classes were canceled due to the pandemic. This year, the N.W.S. will be offering something new to all weather enthusiasts.

Sam Lashley, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the Indianapolis N.W.S., gives us an idea of what to expect.

"This spring they are all going to be virtual. I'm going to offer right now six virtual online classes for about 90 minutes each. And we can host up to one-thousand people per class."

Lashley says they do not have specific dates for the classes. We will update this story when those dates come out.