Spreading joy through handwritten cards

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- In a world full of emails and text messages, a handwritten note is a bit of a lost art.

A Terre Haute woman is using her free time these days to send cards to the elderly.

Helen Huddleson has dropped-off cards at Bethesda Gardens and Springhill Village.

Huddleson says the idea originated from her mother’s experience as a resident at Bethesda Gardens.

Opening the mail brought her mom a lot of joy.

She wants residents to feel remembered during this time.

”If anyone can help and do something like this, it’s really free,” Huddleson said. “It just takes your time to do it, and they really appreciate it. So that’s why I decided to do it.”

Huddleson hopes others will take part in this effort.