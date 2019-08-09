Sports wagering in Indiana pushed back from September 1

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a timeline change for some legal sports wagering in the Hoosier state.

State Senator Jon Ford said there is still a lot of work to do.

Sports wagering was supposed to start on September 1.

LINK | LEARN MORE HERE

But Ford now thinks it will be limited to brick and mortar casinos on that date.

Mobile wagering will be delayed until winter, possibly the start of 2020.

Casinos, sports gaming vendors, and data companies must all be state-licensed.

Ford thinks casinos that already have licenses in other states will be better prepared.