Sports could face a halt if officials become scarce

TERRE HAUTE (WTHI) -- A sports problem is surfacing and it's only going to get worse if nothing's done about it. There's a shortage of referees and this is leading to many cancellations.

Referees do more than just calling fouls.

They also make sure the game is being played fairly while making sure everyone is staying safe.

In fact, without referees, many sporting events couldn't go on.

Ethan Rayburn is the vice president of the Vigo County Youth Soccer Association. He told News 10 that right now the association is facing a shortage of referees.

He said this was a slight problem before the pandemic, but now, it's grown larger.

Rayburn said, "We had new referees sign up to ref and then they missed an entire season of refereeing. When it came time to renew their license, they chose not to because they have been so far removed from their education."

Rayburn told us that soccer mainly relies on new young referees to help officiate games.

He said when young players become refs, and they like it, they're more likely to stick around.

However, the current problem the soccer association is seeing is keeping those same refs.

He said, "A young 12 or 13-year-old referee that has a negative interaction is going to go home and tell mom and dad 'you know what, I don't think I like refereeing and I don't want to do it anymore.' and that 12-year-old referee is not going to be a 16-year-old referee."

Rayburn said the club is doing everything it can to keep referees.

He told News 10 that you at home can help by trying not to yell at the refs when attending games.

Rayburn wants all to remember it's a learning experience for all.

Rayburn said, "These referees that we sent to your game are children themselves. They're learning, they're growing, and we want you to help them do that."

Raburn said he wants everyone at the complex, whether working, playing, or watching, to leave with a smile.

He also told us if you're interested in becoming a referee there is a place for you.

You can click here to find out how you can get involved.