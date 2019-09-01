Clear

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

Sports betting is underway in Indiana, with Gov. Eric Holcomb placing a bet at the Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville.

Posted: Sep 1, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Sports betting is underway in Indiana, with Gov. Eric Holcomb placing a bet at the Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville.

Holcomb on Sunday placed a $10 bet for the Colts to win the Super Bowl, a $10 bet for the Pacers to win the NBA Championship and a $10 bet for the Indiana Fever to win Sunday's game against the Minnesota Lynx.

Sports betting also opened at Ameristar Casino in East Chicago and the Hollywood casino in Lawrenceburg.

Most of Indiana's 13 state-regulated casinos and all three off-track betting parlors plan on offering sports betting by the end of September. They expect to attract gamblers from neighboring states where sports wagers aren't allowed.

The Indiana Gaming Commission has approved the Horseshoe Hammond casino to start taking wagers on Wednesday. The French Lick Resort has approval for opening its sportsbook on Friday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/1/2019 4:22:53 PM (GMT -4:00)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Spotty Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bicknell opens time capsule from 1969

Image

Climbing Café nears completion

Image

Celebrating Labor Day

Image

Barr-Reeve vs LCC Volleyball

Image

Many attend Little Italy Festival

Image

Indiana Military Museum commemorates 74 years since end of WWII

Image

WIC Girls Golf Championship

Image

Death Wish Challenge draws a crowd and EMTs

Image

Little Italy Art show

Image

Baelser's Market raises money for CODA

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire