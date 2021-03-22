Sports Betting explodes during March Madness; Indiana benefits

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The NCAA Tournament is one of the most exciting times of the year, especially for fans. The play on the court during March Madness is one thing, but experts told News 10 how sports betting has made March even more engaging and how the State of Indiana is benefitting.

Sports betting has taken Indiana by storm since late 2019. In fact, Indiana gamblers bet over $273 million on sports during February. Basketball accounted for over 46% of the state’s total haul. Experts say those numbers are predicted to explode during the spectacle that is March Madness.

Since sports betting became legal in Indiana back in 2019, it’s created over $20 million in tax revenue for the state.

Founder of sports gambling newsletter Cappers Collective Nate Spangle says this is just one of the reasons this is so good for Indiana.

“It just creates a whole new aspect of fun and engagement into sports, specifically college basketball, because every point matters,” Spangle said, “It’s nice to have a little bit of monetary incentive at the end of it. You win 10 to 20 bucks and you call it a good night.”

Professor of Economics at Indiana State University Bob Guell says it’s not just that. He says, yes, having the NCAA Tournament in Indiana couple with legalized sports betting gets people in the door. However, he says it also showcases Indiana’s ability to hold national events and is great exposure for the state.

“You have all these people in the state but you are also broadcasting to the entire country the ability of Indianapolis to hold a big, national event and have the hotel capacity, the athletic facilities, everything that you need in order to pull off a big event like this,” Guell explained.

Indiana’s basketball obsession, combined with traveling gamblers to the one-time host of March Madness, could end up turning March’s sports betting handle into a new record for the state.

If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, be sure to call 1-800-9-WITH IT.