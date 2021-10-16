Spooky season is creeping in over at Deming Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's spooky season, and one local event celebrated the Halloween spirit -- but without all of the tears and fears.

The Un-haunted Halloween happenings took place Saturday evening over at Deming Park!

Local children and dogs came all dressed up in their costumes ready to celebrate.

The event included an un-haunted train, hay-rides, glow products, and many delicious fall treats for all to enjoy!

Organizers say it's especially great for kids because they get to experience some ghoulish PG fun in the great outdoors!

"I think it just means a lot to the community and being able to enjoy these events not behind a screen. I think is really exciting," Director of Recreation Sara Turpen said.

Next weekend is the Haunted Happenings for those who enjoy a scarier scene!