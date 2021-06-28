Splashing into summer with a fun new activity!

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's time to splash into summer with a new activity in Bicknell, Indiana.

The Bicknell Mayor has given an update on the community's new Splash Pad. It's being installed at South-Side Park. The mayor says part shortages and the weather has caused unwanted delays. They expect to receive the final parts next week.

However, the installation may be installed further with rain in this week's forecast. The good news is, the mayor says the contractor will hopefully be in town shortly after July 4th.