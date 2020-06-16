Splash pad now open at Booker T Washington Community Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) The splash pad at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Terre Haute is now open.

You'll find a list of rules on a wall before entering into the park to ensure kids stay safe.

While children are playing parents can rest and relax on a bench nearby.

Chances and Services for Youth helped build this park as a way to help families stay active during the summer.

"Really we're thrilled that after four years we've got it up and going and we really hope that the kids will enjoy in the community."

From ten to noon Monday through Friday the splash pad is reserved for kids participating in Camp Brave.

Public hours are from noon to seven everyday of the week.