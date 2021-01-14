Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous back on for 2021

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous was originally planned for memorial day in 2020. In April it was pushed back to august because of the pandemic. Then it was canceled altogether.

But in 2021 it's back on.

Marketing Director Mark Hill says, "We have eager and willing participants. Our soldiers from the northwest territory alliance, our merchants, traders, our entertainers, our local food booth people. They're all eager to get back out there."

The shutdowns last year kept those folks from coming to Vincennes. Now with eager participants, organizers feel they can put on a good event on memorial day weekend.

Hill says, "We think that by then with the vaccinations going the way that they are and with the local covid precautions being taken care of here in Knox county. We think we'll be in a good place."

Organizers plan on keeping tabs on how COVID-19 is impacting Knox county. They also plan on making sure the event is safe for those who attend.

Going forward they are hoping to get more folks involved to put on a good event.

Hill says, "People that work our gates, people that help our children's games, individuals that assist us with keeping the grounds in pristine shape. So all of those committees need assistance this time of year. And once the weather gets nice we'll be actively working every weekend."

