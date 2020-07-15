Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous canceled for 2020

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous is a memorial day tradition. This year that tradition had been pushed back to August.

Mark Hill with the Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous says, "Up until a week ago or so we thought we'd be able to pull the event off. Because we met with local health officials and got their permission to proceed with all the safeguards in place."

Rising cases of COVID-19 in the county and throughout the midwest have changed plans for the event. The rendezvous is canceled for 2020. While health concerns were on the top of the priorities, they weren't the only contributing factor.

Hill says, "We had some of our vendors who were a bit worried about the spike in COVID that's happened in the midwest. About less than one hundred of our soldiers were going to be able to come. So we were concerned about the quality of the event."

A low turnout could affect how well the event goes on in the future. Canceling the event now turns organizers' eyes to 2021.

Hill says, "We really do try to keep it fresh and mix it up. So we'll have ample opportunity now to kind of work in that direction."

To Volunteer for next year's event: Click Here