Spike in positive COVID-19 cases has Knox County health officials concerned

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On May 13th the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Knox county sat at 22. Health officials say they were able to trace all of those cases. Tracing led to points of contraction out of the county.

Thursday afternoon Knox County sat at forty cases. Three of those positives were announced Wednesday. Knox County health officer Dr. Alan Stewart says the new positive cases are concerning. He says the new positives do not have clear tracing origins outside of the county. That means COVID-19 is most likely being spread through the community.

Despite the spread, Dr. Stewart does not plan on imposing more restrictions on the community. He says it is up to residents to decide to follow guidelines to protect themselves and their neighbors.

Stewart says, "We're asking the public to be responsible. We know there are always going to be those people who don't get it. Who don't like to, don't really have concern for their neighbor. But it's not something that we're going to be confrontational about."