Spend the day outside on Black Friday, be entered for special prizes

Spending time outside on Black Friday instead of at a shopping mall could earn you some free goodies. There's even a scavenger hunt.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 11:57 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

INDIANA (WTHI) - Indiana's Department of Natural Resources hopes you'll spend some time outside visiting the state's parks on Black Friday to take a break from shopping malls. 

The agency announced its #OptOutside" campaign on Tuesday. Visitors to DNR properties can get free admission at sites that charge gate fees. You can also get 20% off a meal at an Indiana State Park inn or lodge restaurant on Black Friday – just tell the host or hostess that you are “opting outside.”

The outdoor fun can also be a way to score some free items. Your visit can get you entered in drawings for DNR annual passes, lake permits, Smokey Bear materials, gift cards and DNR staff-led outdoor experiences, and more.

DNR properties you can visit to participate include state parks, reservoirs, state forests, state fish & wildlife areas, nature preserves and off-road riding SRAs.

Here are three ways to take part:

Everyone who posts a photo as described, camps or stays at an Indiana state park inn, or participates in the scavenger hunt will be entered into a grand prize drawing for a gift pack from the outdoor gear retailer REI in Castleton. REI is a supporter of the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation and Indiana State Parks.

