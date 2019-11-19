INDIANA (WTHI) - Indiana's Department of Natural Resources hopes you'll spend some time outside visiting the state's parks on Black Friday to take a break from shopping malls.
The agency announced its #OptOutside" campaign on Tuesday. Visitors to DNR properties can get free admission at sites that charge gate fees. You can also get 20% off a meal at an Indiana State Park inn or lodge restaurant on Black Friday – just tell the host or hostess that you are “opting outside.”
The outdoor fun can also be a way to score some free items. Your visit can get you entered in drawings for DNR annual passes, lake permits, Smokey Bear materials, gift cards and DNR staff-led outdoor experiences, and more.
DNR properties you can visit to participate include state parks, reservoirs, state forests, state fish & wildlife areas, nature preserves and off-road riding SRAs.
Here are three ways to take part:
- Share photos of your trip to a DNR property, using the hashtag #OptOutsideIN2019
- Stay overnight, the hashtag #optoutsideINN or #optoutsideCAMP must be used
- Find out more about winter camping facilities online
- Make camping reservations online
- Take part in scavenger hunt
- Visit any DNR property and complete the #optoutside scavenger hunt
- Overview is online with details of the hunt
- Send it via email to SPContests@dnr.IN.gov to be entered in a separate drawing for prizes and experiences
Everyone who posts a photo as described, camps or stays at an Indiana state park inn, or participates in the scavenger hunt will be entered into a grand prize drawing for a gift pack from the outdoor gear retailer REI in Castleton. REI is a supporter of the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation and Indiana State Parks.
Related Content
- Spend the day outside on Black Friday, be entered for special prizes
- Black Friday trends changing
- Black Friday sales blitz
- Volunteers spend their day giving back
- Black Friday deals and hot holiday buys
- Decorate a pumpkin and win a prize
- Local doctor in competition for national prize
- Aretha Franklin earns posthumous Pulitzer Prize
- Linton-Stockton takes home top prize in Friday Football Food Drive
- Local 4-H members spend the day shadowing vets