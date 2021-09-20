Spencer man charged with murder

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Deputies with the Owen County Sheriff's Department arrested and charged a Spencer man with murder.

On September 14th Deputies with the Owen County Sheriff's Department were investigating a homicide after a dead body was found in the road.

Deputies say Elizabeth Stevens was prouncounced dead along Texas Pike near Manhattan Road.

Owen County detectives arrested and charged 36 year old Jay White with murder.

They arrested him at the Indiana International Airport just after 11pm on Monday.

Deputies say Stevens death is resulting from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The investigation is still active and we will update this story as more details become known.

***

Previous article:

Police in Owen County are investigating a homicide after a dead body was found in the road.

Earlier this week, the Owen County Sheriff's Office was called to Texas Pike near Manhattan Road after reports of a person lying in the road.

When officers got there, they found a woman, dead in the road.

Details are limited, but police said the case is under investigation as a homicide.

Officials said the identity of the woman is pending an autopsy.