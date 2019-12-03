Spectacle Entertainment was the only company to apply for a Vigo County casino

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A company with local ties is the only applicant for the Vigo County casino.
The Indiana Gaming Commission told us Spectacle Entertainment applied for the license.
It's the company local businessman Greg Gibson is involved with.
Monday was the deadline for submissions. Now - the Indiana Gaming Commission will review the application.
It involves company finances and operational plans.
The gaming commission says it could discuss Spectacle's bid in a meeting next month.
