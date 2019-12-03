Indiana Gaming Commission to review Spectacle's Vigo County casino proposal

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Spectacle Entertainment is a gaming operator with local ties here in Vigo County through businessman Greg Gibson. The company was the only one to apply for a gaming license to bring a casino to the county.

"You'll see a record of community involvement and local business purchasing that I think will really be a shot in the arm for West Central Indiana," John Keeler, Vice President of General Counsel for Spectacle Entertainment said.

Being the sole applicant doesn't mean the company will automatically get the license. The Indiana gaming commission will still go through a review process. Ultimately, the commission could decline the application.

"Our hope is that we have a Hard Rock in the ground and operating as soon as possible," Keeler said. "Not to wait and do this all over again in two years."

Keeler told us some of the things the commission will look at include what the proposed operators' record is in gaming if they have a local agreement with the community, what the plans are for the casino, if it will help the community economically and more!

"I would say we're optimistic we worked very hard during the legislature to help make this happen along in partnership with both Terre Haute government officials like the mayor, the county commissioners and chamber of commerce," he said. "So, we think we've got a lot to offer and we're hopeful the gaming commission will agree."

The gaming commission said it's possible spectacle's bid could be discussed in its March 2020 meeting.