Clear

Spectacle Entertainment could bring Hard Rock to Terre Haute with proposed casino

At least one Hard Rock Casino will be coming to the Hoosier state.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 3:44 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At least one Hard Rock Casino will be coming to the Hoosier state.

Spectacle Entertainment is set to build a $400 million casino in Gary.

The company will propose a smaller, but similarly branded casino for Terre Haute.

Last year, Spectacle bought both Majestic Star Casino licenses.

The Indiana General Assembly passed a bill allowing Spectacle to move both casinos off the lake, but it had to give up one license, which is to be located in Terre Haute.

That's if it passes a voter referendum this fall.

Spectacle says it will bid for the Terre Haute license, and Hard Rock Cafe will be part of that bid.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Sun & Clouds, Showers & Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mixing sun and clouds. Showers and storms possible. High: 85°

Image

Brazil mural celebrated at open house

Image

Vermillion County mentoring program earns national award

Image

Crosswalk Painting Project

Image

Community supports family of teen killed in car accident

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex win streak secrets

Image

Seniors get a view from above!

Image

Alex Kor reflects on the life of his mother, Eva Kor

Image

Holcomb Announces Re-Election Bid

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way