TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At least one Hard Rock Casino will be coming to the Hoosier state.
Spectacle Entertainment is set to build a $400 million casino in Gary.
The company will propose a smaller, but similarly branded casino for Terre Haute.
Last year, Spectacle bought both Majestic Star Casino licenses.
The Indiana General Assembly passed a bill allowing Spectacle to move both casinos off the lake, but it had to give up one license, which is to be located in Terre Haute.
That's if it passes a voter referendum this fall.
Spectacle says it will bid for the Terre Haute license, and Hard Rock Cafe will be part of that bid.
Related Content
- Spectacle Entertainment could bring Hard Rock to Terre Haute with proposed casino
- Report: Gov. Holcomb got private flights from Spectacle Entertainment
- Vigo County Commissioners support bringing casino to Terre Haute
- Spectacle VP says the company is ready to compete for Terre Haute as casino bill moves forward
- Hearing set for bill that could bring casino to Terre Haute
- Senate Bill 552 passes 10-0, a step that could bring a casino to Terre Haute
- Crews hard at working filling potholes in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute takes two more steps towards getting a casino
- Casino company places second bet on Terre Haute
- Do you want a Casino in Terre Haute?
Scroll for more content...