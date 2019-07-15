Spectacle Entertainment could bring Hard Rock to Terre Haute with proposed casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At least one Hard Rock Casino will be coming to the Hoosier state.

Spectacle Entertainment is set to build a $400 million casino in Gary.

The company will propose a smaller, but similarly branded casino for Terre Haute.

Last year, Spectacle bought both Majestic Star Casino licenses.

The Indiana General Assembly passed a bill allowing Spectacle to move both casinos off the lake, but it had to give up one license, which is to be located in Terre Haute.

That's if it passes a voter referendum this fall.

Spectacle says it will bid for the Terre Haute license, and Hard Rock Cafe will be part of that bid.