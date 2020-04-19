Special store hours: What you need to know before you head to the grocery store

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During this crisis, many stores have updated and revised policies to keep employees and shoppers safe.

They've also instituted special hours for the elderly and high-risk customers.

Starting Monday, Walmart will mandate employees wear masks at work.

Walmart will supply the masks to workers, or they can wear their own.

Some of you have asked about this policy, so we want to reiterate this begins Monday.

Customers are not required to cover their faces, but it is recommended.

The company is also counting the number of people entering and exiting the store.

You will also find markers on the floor near registers.

This is to encourage social distancing.

As for hours, most Walmart stores and neighborhood markets nationwide are operating from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This is to give employees more time to clean and re-stock.

Walmart stores are also offering a senior shopping hour each Tuesday.

This is happening one hour before the store opens.

This if for shoppers 60 and older, or other vulnerable customers.

Pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time.

Sam's Club is also offering special hours for seniors.

Now, that offer is being extended to frontline healthcare workers and first responders.

Those special hours are Sunday's from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Sam's Club is also offering face mask's to shoppers.

Kroger stores are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Senior shopping hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

Dollar General Stores are closing an hour earlier than normal during this pandemic.

Seniors and high-rish shoppers are encouraged to visit during the first hour of operation each day.

TCC stores across the Hoosier state are offering special hours.

Seniors and at-risk shoppers can come by on Tuesday's and Wednesday's from 9 to 10 in the morning.

Some select stores are also offering curbside services.