Special prosecutor says no charges being filed against Attorney General Curtis Hill

Oct. 23, 2018
Posted By: WTTV

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.(WTTV) – Special Prosecutor Dan Sigler said Tuesday morning that Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill will not face charges in connection with groping allegations.

Hill was accused of groping the women at an Indianapolis bar in March. The Republican has denied the allegations and rejected calls to resign from the Republican governor and legislative leaders.

A Marion County judge appointed Sigler, a Democrat, to handle the investigation to determine if charges are warranted. Sigler was the special prosecutor who won then-Indiana Secretary of State Charlie White’s conviction on voter fraud charges in 2012.

Hill denies any wrongdoing and says he’s been falsely accused. At this time, he’s not been charged with any crime.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said he would be unable to take the case if criminal charges are warranted because, “Quite simply, I am a client of the Attorney General’s office,” he said. “It would be entirely inappropriate to turn around and participate in a criminal investigation of the Attorney General.

This story was orgionally posted on CBS4indy.com

