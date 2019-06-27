Special prosecutor assigned to a case involving Brazil's assistant police chief charged with driving drunk

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A special prosecutor has been assigned after the assistant chief of the Brazil Police Department was arrested.

Last weekend, Indiana State Police arrested Captian Dennis Archer on a drunk driving charge.

It happened on U.S. 40 near West Main Street in Brazil.

Police say Archer was stopped for an unsafe lane move.

According to Zach Clapp, with the Clay County Prosecutor's Office, Sabrina Haney, from the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office will handle the case.

Brazil's mayor said the town's assistant police chief, Dennis Archer will keep his job with the police department after he was arrested on a drunk driving charge. Do you think he should have been fired or was letting him stay a good call? — WTHI News10 (@WTHITV) June 25, 2019

Mayor Bian Windham told News 10 earlier in the week, Archer's status with the department would not change, meaning he will be able to keep his job.