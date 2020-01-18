Special meeting held to discuss changes in leadership at local fire department

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - There's a change in leadership at the Lawrence-Allison Fire Department and it has many frustrated and wanting answers.

The Lawrenceville Fire Department Board of Trustees asked Mike Mefford to resign as chief earlier this week.

The move came as a surprise to other firefighters. That's why a meeting was called at the department to clear the air. Mefford was not at the meeting.

"I hate it. Mike was on this department before I was and then I always looked up to him 'cause he was a really good chief," said Firefighter Rick Hawkins.

He said Mefford served the department for 46 years. Hawkins said other firefighters threatened to leave the department following Mefford's resignation but that's not what Mike would want.

"I think everybody in this room has hurt, hard feelings but the trust is still there," said Hawkins.

Keith Kocher is on the Board of Trustees. He told us the board appoints a new chief every year. Mefford was selected and approved as chief for many years. We asked Kocher why they wanted Mefford out. He wouldn't get into specifics but said the board felt they made the best decision for the public.

"We have got to be the 20,000 foot down looking view and see what we think is best for the department. If not, we would have not made this decision," said Kocher.

As far as the new chief, it's Virgil Potts. He's worked in the department under Mefford.

Potts says he's looking to carry on Mefford's legacy. No one plans to leave the department.

"The public safety is not jeopardy any more so than it was last week, last month, last year. This has been put on my shoulders now to move the department in the right direction," said Potts.

We did speak with Mike Mefford on the phone.

He said he doesn't want his resignation to tear apart the community he loves.