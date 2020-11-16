Special judges will hear both cases in contested Vigo County election seats

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The judge who was to decide on both of the election contests in Vigo County has chosen to recuse herself from both cases.

Judge Sarah Mullican made that decision on Friday.

Statement from Josie Swalls-Thompson "It is with great disappointment that after winning the election and the people's voices were heard loud and clear, that I'm being challenged on my residency. It is concerning, but not surprising in this era of hateful politics, that we must turn to the courts to defend the will of the people. Local offices have seemingly become entitlements for a select few, and elections and the people's voices no longer matter. Anyone that knows me knows that I have worked and resided in Terre haute since 1976. My husband and I were married in 2017 and reside at the same address in Terre haute. The courts should ponder carefully the obvious and blatant attempt to alter an election's results. This delay is costly and should be paid by those that have made these untimely frivolous claims. I plan to strongly defend my election and clear up any confusion over a Florida property I purchased in 2013 prior to my marriage. I appreciate all the support I have received prior to and since my election and very much look forward to taking office on Jan. 1, 2021."

Vigo County Auditor

Judge Lucky Reddy will hear the election contest filed by Democrat Jim Bramble.

Judge Reddy has already made a ruling in the contest and has set a hearing date on the case. Bramble believes his opponent, Rebecca Coleman, was not eligible to run for Vigo County Auditor.

Judge Reddy granted what is called a stay certification regarding the results in the race for auditor. This means those results won't be certified until after a hearing has been set in this case.

Judge Reddy will hear evidence regarding this case on November 19. Due to precautions against COVID-19, the hearing will be held remotely.

It's at this hearing we expect lawyers for Bramble to declare that Coleman has two felony convictions out of Vigo County on her record.

Indiana law prohibits convicted felons from holding office.

Coleman's criminal case concluded with a plea agreement signed by a judge in May of 1997.

Judge Mullican was the Deputy Prosecutor at the time who helped to negotiate Coleman's plea agreement.

There's also a hearing on the docket for November 30, but it remains to be seen if that hearing will be necessary.

Vigo County Treasurer

Treasurer-Elect Josie Swalls-Thompson has responded to the contest against her.

Current Treasurer Nancy Allsup has challenged the results of her race against Swalls-Thompson. Allsup came up short in her bid for reelection.

In her petition for the election contest, Allsup claims Swalls-Thompson is a resident of Fort Myers, Florida. Specifically, Allsup points to a homestead exemption that Swalls-Thompson received from Lee County, Florida since 2013. That's for the property she owns in Fort Myers.

Allsup cites Florida law in her contest petition. She says a person who has a legal title to property in Florida and resides there as his or her permanent residence is eligible to receive a homestead exemption. A married couple can not have homestead exemptions on two parcels of property.

In her candidacy paperwork, Swalls-Thompson said she was a resident of Lost Creek Township, though the property is not titled in her name. Her husband claims a homestead exemption on the Lost Creek Property.

On Monday morning, Swalls-Thompson filed a response to Allsup's petition. She admits to the homestead exemption on the property she owns in Fort Myers but adds that it was not removed when she relocated to Vigo County in 2016. Swalls-Thompson admits to getting a Florida driver's license in 2013.

Throughout the response, an attorney for Swalls-Thompson repeatedly;y points out that Swalls-Thompson is the duly elected treasurer of Vigo County, having received a majority of the votes on election day.

We've also learned Swalls-Thompson filed a change of venue request. Right now, Judge Michael Rader is set to hear the case on November 30.