Special crop growers in Indiana will soon have the ability to apply for USDA funding

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) -- Funding will soon become available for special crop growers in Indiana.

Starting October 1, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture will accept proposals from specialty crop industries.

These proposals will be to receive funding from the US Department of Agriculture.

It's through the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant program.

The USDA tells News10 that funding will be used to help projects affected by COVID-19.

They add they offer this funding each year, but Indiana received over $644,000 to help with this need this year.

For a list of eligible applicants and specialty crops, you can visit the USDA website.