Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Special cookout works to honor emergency workers

People in Terre Haute took the time to say thanks to the people who keep you safe during an emergency.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Terre Haute took the time to say thanks to the people who keep you safe during an emergency.

State Farm hosted a special first responders cookout.

The celebration came just a day before the 4th of July holiday.

First responders had the chance to eat some tasty treats and relax.

Several groups in the Wabash Valley make it a point to take time to recognize emergency service workers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Unsettled Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin - To be young again

Image

Vigo County Sheriff's Office welcomes a new K9

Image

Special cookout works to honor emergency workers

Image

Work wraps up on new Brazil mural

Image

Crews break ground on a new restaurant on Terre Haute's east side

Image

Hulman Center renovation work nearly one-third of the way done

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce working to get people to the polls for casino vote

Image

Duke Energy talks about the proposed energy rate increase

Image

Why do we sweat?

Image

Scattered storms today...but what can we expect for the 4th?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way