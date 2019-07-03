Special cookout works to honor emergency workers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Terre Haute took the time to say thanks to the people who keep you safe during an emergency.
State Farm hosted a special first responders cookout.
The celebration came just a day before the 4th of July holiday.
First responders had the chance to eat some tasty treats and relax.
Several groups in the Wabash Valley make it a point to take time to recognize emergency service workers.
