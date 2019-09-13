VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A very special bike ride hopes to show off a unique part of the Wabash Valley while paying tribute to a historical figure.
The first-ever 'Ernie's Ride at the Rise' is happening on Saturday in Vermillion County.
It's a bike ride at the Vermillion Rise Mega Park at the former Newport Chemical Depot.
The Vermillion Trails Alliance is hosting the event.
Leaders say they have two purposes...to pay tribute to Vermillion County native and World War II journalist, Ernie Pyle and the second is to let people see the mega-park.
It has not been open to the public.
The races have options ranging from one mile to 25.
Registration starts at 8:00 a.m. and the ride starts at 9:00.
Related Content
- Special bike ride looks to show off 'mega park'
- Groundbreaking for special trail takes place at Griffin Bike Park
- Annual Cops bike ride kicks off
- Community Spotlight: Griffin Bike Park
- Griffin Bike Park kicks off bike season with several races
- Brazil Mayor's Bike Ride roars into action this weekend
- Bike ride honors vets, recognizes Black History Month
- Memorial Bike Ride scheduled in honor of John Mundell
- Lt. Gov visits Griffin Bike Park
- Parking Lot Party benefits Bikes for Tykes