Special Response Team called in when man allegedly refuses to come out of Terre Haute home during warrant service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An attempt to serve a warrant in Terre Haute on Friday morning resulted in the police department's Special Response Team being called in.

It happened around 10:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of North 12th Street.

That is where the Terre Haute Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service were trying to serve several arrest warrants on Richard Sandlin.

Sandlin had warrants for resisting law enforcement, escape, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and criminal recklessness.

Sandlin allegedly told family members that he would not come out.

That is when officers on the scene called the Special Response Team.

Sandlin eventually came out and was taken into custody.

He is facing additional charges of aggravated battery, burglary, battery with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.