Special Olympics wraps up

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the weekend comes to an end, so does the Special Olympics Indiana competition.

This year's special Olympics competition went on a little differently.

They still had everything from track and field!

But for some, it was hard to get back on track after dealing with the pandemic and cancelations.

News 10 met with a very excited board member who says this was her first year being voted in, she says even woke up early because she was so excited.

"After the year we had, it's amazing! My whole team was excited to come down. We came to Terre Haute, we entered and we saw each other and started screaming like a mess because we were so happy," says board director Melony Salla.

Salla told News 10 she hopes if you didn't make it this year that she sees you for 20-22.