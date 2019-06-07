Clear

Special Olympics underway in Terre Haute, here's when and where you will find all of the action

The Special Olympics games are underway in Terre Haute.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 5:44 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Special Olympics games are underway in Terre Haute.

This is one of the biggest events to come to Terre Haute.

Schedule

THURSDAY, JUNE 6, 2019

6 PM – 9 PM: Delegation Registration (Thursday Arrivals & Days Only)
10 PM: Heads of Delegation (HOD) Meeting, Burford Hall

FRIDAY, JUNE 7, 2019

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM: Delegation Registration (Friday Arrivals & Days Only)
8:30 AM – 12:00 PM: Team Camp Drop-Off
8:30 AM – 5:00 PM: Volunteer Check-In
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM: Olympic Town & Souvenirs Tent, presented by Duke Energy
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Healthy Athletes Screenings at CHHS Building
12:00 PM – 5:30 PM: Competition – Bocce, Bowling, Cycling, Powerlifting, Track & Field, Volleyball
1:00 PM – 5:30 PM: Competition – Swimming
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM: Finish Line Fitness Challenge, Interactive Soccer Demonstration (Wolf Field)
2:30 PM – 3:00 PM: Run Unified Relay (Gibson Track)
7:00 PM – 7:15 PM: Athletes Arrival to Opening Ceremonies
7:30 PM – 10 PM: Opening Ceremonies

SATURDAY, JUNE 8, 2019

7:00 AM – 4:30 PM: Volunteer Check-In
8:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Competition – Bocce, Bowling, Cycling, Horseshoes, Powerlifting, Swimming, Track & Field, Volleyball
10:00 AM – 8:00 PM: Olympic Town & Souvenirs Tent, presented by Duke Energy
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Healthy Athletes Screenings at CHHS Building
10:00 AM: Unified Sports Experience, Soccer (Wolf Field)
1:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Competition – Bocce, Bowling, Cycling, Horseshoes, Powerlifting, Track & Field, Volleyball
1:00 PM – 3:30 PM: Movie Matinee, featuring the movie Mary Poppins
3:00 PM: Unified Sports Experience, Volleyball (Wolf Field)
6:00 PM – 6:30 PM: Worship Service (Olympic Town)
8:00 PM – 10:00 PM: Festival of Champions at Olympic Town
8:00 PM – 10:15 PM: Movie Night, featuring the movie Mary Poppins Returns
9:45 PM: Fireworks provided by Terre Haute Conventions & Visitor’s Bureau

SUNDAY, JUNE 9, 2019

7:30 AM – 9:30 AM: Volunteer Check-In
8:00 AM – 8:30 AM: Athlete Input Council in Olympic Town
8:30 AM – 12:30 PM: Competition – Bocce, Bowling, Swimming, Powerlifting, Track & Field, Volleyball
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Olympic Town & Souvenirs Tent, presented by Duke Energy

This year, organizers have pulled out of the stops, because it is the 50th anniversary.

The event brings thousands of people to the city, which means more traffic on 3rd Street near ISU as well as more foot traffic.

All of the events take place on the Indiana State University and the Rose-Hulman campuses.

Because there are more people in the city, that means more business for stores and restaurants.

Competitions continue throughout the weekend.

To learn more, click here. 

