Special Olympics set for this summer in Terre Haute - and they need your help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Special Olympics Indiana summer games are a go for next month - but the annual event will begin and end on virtual platforms.

The opening and closing updates will be online only. The events will be held in person.

They will take place at Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology campus.

Participants will compete in various events, like swimming, track and field, and volleyball... to name a few.

Organizers say they anticipate 50 to 60 percent participation from the normal numbers.

At this time, they need volunteers. The competition will take place from June 11 through the 13. Learn how you can help here.