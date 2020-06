WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Special Olympics in Indiana will be held virtually this summer because of COVID-19.

Events will start on June 12 with an online Flame of Hope torch run event and opening ceremonies.

Challenges will feature activities that athletes can do from home, in their neighborhoods, or in parks.

Awards will be presented to top performers during closing ceremonies.

A virtual dance party is set for Saturday, July 25.

You can stream all of the events here.