Special Olympics going virtual could mean economic impact for Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Every year thousands of people from all across the state of Indiana travel right here to Terre Haute all for the Indiana Special Olympics games. But this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, it's going virtual.

"It's something I look forward to every year," Stephen Huddleston, the General Manager for Grand Traverse Pie Company said.

That means all of those people won't be filling up the hotels and restaurants. Which is normally a very good thing, economically for Terre Haute.

"Anytime you can bring 6 to 7 thousand people to town and not just for a day, but you know for a whole 3 to 4 day weekend, I mean that's a great impact on the community," Huddleston said.

He said he has no idea how much it will impact the restaurant, but he knows it will be a lot.

"From a financial standpoint, I would be afraid to guess," he said. "I don't know a dollar amount for sure, but it's one of our better weekends."

Restaurants aren't the only ones getting hit. Erica free is the general manager at the Hilton Garden Inn in Terre Haute. She said they'll be hurt too.

"All we can do is look to the future as to what's going to happen," Free said.

But it's not always about the money.

"It's something I've been associated with for a long time. It's been a big part, something I really look forward to each and every year," Huddleston said. "Just hate to miss it this year."

Huddleston is looking for the light at the end of the tunnel.

"It's a big impact on us, but you know time will tell and we'll get them back next year and make the best of it this year," he said.

Officials said this is not the new normal for them. They plan on coming back to Terre Haute and ISU next year to continue the games.