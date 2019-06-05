Special Olympics Summer Games in Terre Haute starting to take shape

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A 50-year tradition in Terre Haute is officially taking shape.
The Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games kick off this Friday.
Events will take place at Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
This year theme is 'Joy of Inclusion.'
It's a phrase highlighting the spirit of Special Olympics.
If you want to cheer the competitors on, click here for the schedule.
