Special Olympics Summer Games in Terre Haute starting to take shape

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A 50-year tradition in Terre Haute is officially taking shape.

The Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games kick off this Friday.

Events will take place at Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

This year theme is 'Joy of Inclusion.'

It's a phrase highlighting the spirit of Special Olympics.

If you want to cheer the competitors on, click here for the schedule.