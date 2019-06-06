Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games are right around the corner: what you need to know heading into the weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-Roughly 20,000 families, athletes, and fans will take over Terre Haute for the Special Olympics Summer Games.

Supporters from across the state will come together for a weekend of competition and fun.

From cycling to track and field there will be no shortage of events going on and that's why it's important to know the rules of the road as you head out this weekend.

Due to the congestion of the event, there will be road closures and delays.

Starting Friday, 1st street will be closed until Sunday after the games.

The good news is there will be multiple parking lots and the garage available for day time parking with no fee.

In addition, there will be several shuttle buses bringing athletes to and from the track and field to other spots on campus.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Jacquelyn Smith tells us it's important to watch out for all pedestrians on the road during this busy time especially for the athletes who need extra assistance.

"And then you have the athletes who are disabled and not able to walk very fast so they are slow moving through the crosswalks and you'll have large groups and just the main campus is going to be very congested. So I suggest you avoid the area unless you don't know the area and that's where you need to go but be very patient because they will be moving around on foot as well," said Sgt. Smith.

Another major contributor to the larger crowds is the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Summer Games.

The theme of the 2019 games is called Joy of Inclusion, which focuses on highlighting the past, present, and future of the Special Olympics.

There will be a variety of anniversary-related activities and souvenirs including gold medals for every athlete who participated in the games.

Sgt. Smith tells us after 22 years of involvement, it's amazing to see it celebrated to this capacity.

"It's challenging and it's helping athletes become better people and we're hoping that's where we're going to go from here. It's hard to believe it's been 50 years, I've been here for 22 and been involved so it's been a long time. 50 years I cannot imagine," said Sgt. Smith.

The event is just a few days away and they are still in need of volunteers.

For more information on how you can get involved, click here.