Special Olympics, Illinois torch makes a trip through Robinson

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - The Robinson, Illinois Police Department received a very special honor.
News 10 caught p with the department as they carried the torch for the 2019 Special Olympics in Illinois.
Officers visited with athletes and took pictures before running with the torch.
The Special Olympics take place June 7 through June 9.
To learn more, click here.
