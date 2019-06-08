Clear

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

The 50th Special Olympics Summer Games are underway and this year’s theme is Joy of Inclusion. It’s that message athletes say they are excited to share with others.

Posted: Jun 8, 2019 7:06 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2019 7:26 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Athletes from all over the Hoosier state are in Terre Haute to compete this weekend.

The 50th Special Olympics Summer Games are underway and this year’s theme is Joy of Inclusion. It’s that message athletes say they are excited to share with others.

Alec Spaulding and his team represent a few of the many champions at the games. His team won the 4 by 4 100 meter race. Spaulding says being a part of the Special Olympics has allowed him to form incredible friendships.

"It is fun. We all have talent and we stick together and we just have fun with one another."

For the last 50 years, athletes have been able to compete in the sports they love and smile!

Some run. Others throw. But, everyone is included.

Some may even take home some hardware just like Michael Peterson. He's been participating in the Olympics for 14 years. He says these games show others people with disabilities can be super-fast and strong, too!

"I want people to realize there's people out there like us. I don't want people to pity us and I want people to realize that we're human as well."

That energy and positive attitude touches each person at the games.

Carla Knapp says she enjoys spending time with the athletes every year. She's a volunteer and has coached.

"Whenever you see athletes that are achieving their goals and we get to celebrate that, those kind of connections, those kinds of moments are the whole reason that I volunteer."

You can sheer on the athletes as the games continue this weekend. Events are happening on the Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology campuses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Weekend showers and thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Best Friends Day!

Image

Fit Foodie Tri

Image

Monument to USS Indianapolis dedicated at Indiana Military Museum

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics Summer Games

Image

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

Image

TH Rex

Image

South Vermllion

Image

Tim Terry haircut

Image

Light Rain Increases Risk of Car Crashes

Image

A Cooler than average weekend ahead

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp