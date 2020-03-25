Special Olympic Summer Games in Terre Haute postponed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2020 Special Olympic Summer Games, which are held in Terre Haute each year, have been postponed.
The event was set for the week of June 12.
Practices, competitions, and events involving athletes have been suspended through at least May 31.
This is to limit exposure and keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.
There has not been a rescheduled date set at this point.
