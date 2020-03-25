Clear

Special Olympic Summer Games in Terre Haute postponed

The 2020 Special Olympic Summer Games, which are held in Terre Haute each year, have been postponed.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 2:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2020 Special Olympic Summer Games, which are held in Terre Haute each year, have been postponed.

The event was set for the week of June 12.

Practices, competitions, and events involving athletes have been suspended through at least May 31.

This is to limit exposure and keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

There has not been a rescheduled date set at this point.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Sunny and warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'It's one small way we can help,' Local neighborhoods take a creative approach to the Coronavirus

Image

Mutha Goose in Terre Haute goes online amid COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Making a difference during a pandemic

Image

Wednesday: Foggy start, mostly sunny. High: 62

Image

Sara Dickey

Image

Mutha Goose goes online amid COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Vincennes City Parks closing areas

Image

'Family is first...' While autobody shops are deemed essential, local owner says he closing to keep

Image

Local Restaurants Continue to Adapt amid ever-changing COVID-19 News

Image

Local teachers support their kids with a different kind of parade

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears