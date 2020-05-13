Special Committee to look at upgrading downtown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A special committee met Wednesday to talk about the future of downtown Terre Haute. The convention center and what goes along with it has been a big topic of conversation for those of you living in Terre Haute. This is the first time this special committee has met, but they really want to look at the entirety of downtown.

It's a committee made up of 15 people. Including city council members, business owners, and city officials.

They're going to focus on the future of downtown Terre Haute. That's going to include the convention center and new hotels as well as the parking situation, but they also want to look at the rest of downtown.

City Council President George Azar said there's a plan from about 10 years ago that looks at upgrades the downtown could use. He said the committee is going to look at that plan to see what can still be done. They want to attract more people to the downtown area.

Wednesday, they wanted to get together to establish the goals of their committee. But, they also realize with COVID-19 things are being put on pause. That means progress in some areas won't be possible during the pandemic.

"Right now, unfortunately, with COVID-19 we are in a situation where everything's just kind of on hold. We just wanted to make sure that, of course, the convention center is on track. Which it is," Azar said. "The clock is ticking of course, but I think it's ticking a little slower right now because of the COVID-19. Which is going to give us a little more of an opportunity to kind of meet and get together on what we can come up with."

Members of the committee decided they'll postpone meetings until July. However, that does not mean they won't be working on these projects. Azar asked the members to send all their ideas for downtown Terre Haute. They will be compiled into a list that will be hashed out at their next meeting.

It's also important to note, this committee cannot pass anything legally binding. They can only make recommendations to the full city council.