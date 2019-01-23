Clear

Speaker Pelosi: House won't authorize State of the Union address in the chamber 'until government has opened'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is officially postponing President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address until the government is fully reopened.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 3:05 PM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2019 3:22 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) —  President Donald Trump says he is not surprised about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially postponing his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress until the government is fully reopened.

Trump says Democrats have become “radicalized” and “don’t want to see crime stopped, which we could very easily do on the southern border.”

Trump was asked about Pelosi’s action during a health care event at the White House and as the government shutdown extended into a second month.

The president said: “This will go on for a while. Ultimately the American people will have their way because they want to see no crime.”

The stalemate over funding a U.S.-Mexico border wall has produced the longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history.

Trump wants to deliver the speech as planned on Tuesday.

