Clear

Spanking can worsen a child's behavior and do real harm, study finds

Physical punishment does not appear to improve a child's positive behavior or social competence over time, according to a review of 69 studies from the US, Canada, China, Colombia, Greece, Japan, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Posted: Jun 28, 2021 6:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Physical punishment does not appear to improve a child's positive behavior or social competence over time, according to a review of 69 studies from the US, Canada, China, Colombia, Greece, Japan, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

The review, published Monday in the journal Lancet, found physical punishment such as spanking is "harmful to children's development and well-being," said senior author Elizabeth Gershoff, a professor in human development and family sciences at The University of Texas at Austin.

"Parents hit their children because they think doing so will improve their behavior," Gershoff said. "Unfortunately for parents who hit, our research found clear and compelling evidence that physical punishment does not improve children's behavior and instead makes it worse."

Children acted out more after punishment
To measure the impact of spanking and other physical punishments that parents might typically choose to discipline a child, the review excluded verbal and "severe" types of physical punishment that would be characterized as child abuse.

That included such actions as "hitting a child with an object; hitting or slapping on the face, head or ears; throwing an object at a child; beating; hitting with a fist; punching; kicking; washing a child's mouth out with soap; throwing down; choking; burning; scalding; and threatening with a knife or gun," Gershoff said.

Some studies in the review found mixed results, seeing some positive and negative effects associated with physical punishment. But the majority of the studies showed a significant negative impact in a number of ways.

The most "consistent support," in 13 of 19 independent studies, was that spanking and other forms of child punishment created more external problem behaviors over time, Gershoff said, such as "increased aggression, increased antisocial behavior, and increased disruptive behavior in school."

Acting out by children who were physically punished occurred no matter the child's sex, race or ethnicity, the review found.

One study, done in Colombia in South America, found that young children who were physically punished gained "fewer cognitive skills" than did those who were not physically punished, the review found.

Seven of the studies Gershoff and her team reviewed examined the association between the frequency of physical punishment and a child's negative behavior over time. Five of the seven found a "dose-response effect," she said.

"In other words, as physical punishment increased in frequency, so did its likelihood of predicting worse outcomes over time," she said.

Some studies in the review found physical punishment increased conduct problems and signs of oppositional defiant disorder, which is characterized by temper tantrums, argumentative and defiant behavior, active defiance and refusal to follow rules, spitefulness and vindictiveness.

Another outcome was that physical punishment increased the risk that children would experience severe violence or neglect that might trigger involvement by child protective services.

Finally, the review found that any negative outcomes of corporal punishment were not eased by parenting style. Four out of five studies found that an overall warm and positive parenting style "did not buffer the effect of physical punishment on an increase in behavior problems."

Spanking still allowed worldwide
As of 2017, some 63% of children between the ages of 2 and 4 — or some 250 million children — live in countries that allow spanking and are regularly subjected to physical punishment by their caregivers, according to UNICEF.

In the US, all 50 states say it's legal for parents to use physical punishment on their children. Nineteen states still have laws on the books that allow schools to use corporal punishment during the school day, although some school districts in those states have banned the practice.

Some change is underway. A study published in April found spanking declined in the US between 1993 and 2017, partly due to changing attitudes among millennials and Gen X parents, who appear to be spanking their kids less than previous generations.

Some 50% of parents reported spanking a child in 1993, but by 2017 that number was down to 35%, the study found. However, that number is still too high by 2018 standards set by the American Academy of Pediatrics, said Dr. Robert Sege, who specializes in the study of child abuse, in a prior interview.

The pediatricians' group suggests adults caring for children use "healthy forms of discipline" -- such as positive reinforcement of appropriate behaviors, setting limits and setting expectations -- and not use spanking, hitting, slapping, threatening, insulting, humiliating or shaming.

"Parents should never hit their child and never use verbal insults that would humiliate or shame the child," said Sege, lead author of the American Academy of Pediatrics' policy statement on corporal punishment.

Globally, 62 countries have prohibited physical punishment of children in all settings and a further 27 countries commit to doing so, according to the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children. Despite this advance, "only 13% of the world's children are fully protected in law from all corporal punishment," the agency says, and 31 countries still allow whipping, flogging and caning as a sentence for crimes committed by juveniles.

Children have the right to freedom and protection from "corporal punishment and other cruel or degrading forms of punishment, states the United Nations 2006 Convention on the Right of the Child, and the UN General Assembly has included the protection of children from all forms of violence as a "sustainable development goal."

"Given the high prevalence of physical punishment around the world, there is no time to waste — all countries should heed the UN's call to uphold children's human rights and promote their wellbeing by prohibiting physical punishment in all forms and all settings," Gershoff and her team wrote.

If spanking doesn't work, what does?
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends a number of alternatives to spanking, including taking toys and privileges away and the age-old technique of time-out.

Sege said the techniques depend on the child's age.

"During the first year what infants need to learn is love," Sege said in a prior interview, "while they discover their new abilities such as crying and making messes. So parents should distract, by giving them other things to do that are less disruptive or picking them up and moving them to a different place. That's all they can do."

As kids grow to toddlers and persist in doing things you don't want, he said, the best technique is to tap into their need for attention.

"Toddlers crave their parent's attention, so use that to your advantage," Sege said. "Pay attention to the things your children do that are wonderful; reward them for those with praise. Then when they do something you don't like, put them in time-out and take the attention away. Use that. That's how time-outs work."

As children get older, he suggests letting them learn the natural consequences of their behaviors.

"Instead of shielding, help them learn the lesson, as long as they are not in danger," Sege said. "Things like, 'You didn't put your toys away, so instead of playing, you have to clean them up before we can play.' It takes parents out of the loop."

Teenagers, he said, also need to learn to take responsibility for their actions.

"And you do that by calling them out on their behavior and its consequences and then help them figure out how to resolve those consequences.

"It's hard, because it requires, at least at first, a level of mindfulness and thought on what you are doing as a parent," Sege said. "Parenting isn't easy. The good thing is that our children excuse us for the mistakes we make."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Group of Loogootee residents and business owners form group to improve the community

Image

Local school corporation works to get students vaccinated ahead of the start of classes

Image

New program works to help connect family with death row inmates

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Did you hear sirens in Sullivan Sunday night? Here's what happened

Image

Indiana BMV to offer new Indiana State University license plate

Image

Man arrested after Parke County motorcycle chase tops 100 mph

Image

ReTHink Inc. gives kids a chance to get creative and maybe win some cash

Image

Test

Image

Students help clean up the city while raising money for their band

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1390432

Reported Deaths: 25632
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55671510478
DuPage924731325
Will769821035
Lake684101020
Kane59493808
Winnebago34160508
Madison31031532
McHenry29197296
St. Clair28425519
Peoria23466343
Champaign21127156
Sangamon19137240
McLean18559189
Tazewell17236306
Rock Island15251329
Kankakee14584216
Kendall1329599
LaSalle12793250
Macon11007211
DeKalb10139121
Vermilion10045143
Adams8747127
Williamson7628134
Whiteside7199174
Boone684278
Ogle622684
Grundy599078
Clinton579391
Coles5775101
Knox5653155
Jackson510265
Henry508070
Livingston490391
Woodford484982
Stephenson483285
Macoupin478689
Effingham477072
Franklin454678
Marion4521117
Jefferson4428122
Monroe439194
Lee419254
Randolph416587
Fulton405259
Logan398964
Morgan394182
Christian383975
Montgomery379874
Bureau378684
Fayette322855
Perry320360
Iroquois315468
McDonough292051
Jersey271852
Douglas260836
Saline260657
Lawrence241027
Shelby232838
Union228741
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203727
Ford189150
Warren184849
Clark184533
Jo Daviess182624
Pike182453
Hancock181531
Wayne181253
Carroll178537
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170626
Washington165025
Moultrie163428
De Witt157329
Mason154545
Piatt152414
Clay150243
Mercer149834
Johnson148116
Greene145334
Massac136140
Wabash135712
Cumberland130319
Menard125112
Jasper116718
Marshall108219
Hamilton84216
Schuyler7837
Brown7386
Pulaski7017
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4901
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3304
Unassigned512433
Out of IL380

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 752699

Reported Deaths: 13822
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1034221787
Lake559201013
Allen41763693
St. Joseph37020565
Hamilton36650423
Elkhart29440461
Tippecanoe22956228
Vanderburgh22584400
Porter19373327
Johnson18500389
Hendricks17713317
Clark13240196
Madison13190344
Vigo12643253
LaPorte12433221
Monroe12242177
Delaware10974198
Howard10370224
Kosciusko9645121
Hancock8590147
Bartholomew8177157
Warrick7867156
Floyd7816180
Grant7254180
Wayne7169201
Boone6997102
Morgan6776141
Dubois6226118
Marshall6222116
Cass6028110
Henry5903110
Dearborn590178
Noble582088
Jackson509476
Shelby502896
Lawrence4762122
Gibson445995
Clinton444555
Harrison441775
Montgomery440990
DeKalb440885
Whitley406944
Huntington403381
Steuben401359
Miami396569
Jasper389555
Knox378591
Putnam373661
Wabash362483
Ripley347470
Adams345555
Jefferson336486
White333653
Daviess3040100
Wells295481
Decatur290092
Greene287085
Fayette284964
Posey274535
LaGrange273372
Scott270457
Clay267548
Washington246437
Randolph245183
Jennings235349
Spencer234631
Starke228259
Fountain223048
Sullivan215143
Owen213158
Fulton204043
Jay201232
Carroll193920
Orange188355
Perry187237
Rush175926
Vermillion175744
Franklin170535
Tipton167046
Parke149716
Pike138434
Blackford136232
Pulaski120847
Newton115136
Brown104443
Benton103414
Crawford102516
Martin91815
Warren84215
Switzerland8178
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0423