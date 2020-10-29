Here's how you can stay safe when you start using a space heater

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Many of us rely on space heaters to stay warm throughout Fall and Winter. Using them safely can prevent home fires, which is very common with portable heaters inside.

25,000 house fires alone are caused by these. Portable space heaters. That’s according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. 85% of all home heating deaths are caused by the improper use of space heaters as well. So, following every safety protocol is a must if you use them to help heat your home.

Countless home fires have been caused by homeowners improperly using space heaters. Cleaning and placement of your unit are very important. Most space heaters come with a filter that you can remove and clean. Be sure to remove all of the dust from the filter as debris within the filter could catch on fire.

And as always, be mindful of where your space is in your home.

Josh Sittler the Public Information Officer for the Sugar Creek Fire Department says, “One of the biggest things is, you know, keep the heater at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn. Make sure to place it on a solid, flat surface."

Other tips include:

Inspect the unit and cord for any defects. Never use a space heater if the cord is frayed, worn down, or damaged.

Never leave a space heater unattended. Be sure to always unplug or turn off the heater when nobody is in the room or the house.

Put space heaters in a low traffic area. This will prevent accidental knock over or trip hazards.

Plug the heater directly into a wall outlet. Never use extension cords or power strips.

Only use space heaters for supplemental heat. Never use to heat clothes, heat blankets, or to cook with.

Always read the manufacturer's guide and warning labels.

Never drape or put anything on top or near the unit that may catch on fire.

Sittler reminds us that we should always read the manufacturer’s instructions and warning labels carefully. And as always, remember to have one important device in your that can truly save your life. “And the other thing is, is to make sure you have working smoke detectors. That can make all the difference in the world.”