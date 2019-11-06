Space Heater Safety

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that the temperatures are starting to drop, many people turn to a space heater for extra warmth.

While this is a good idea, there are a few things you need to do to use one safely.

The first thing is to never overload the outlet that it is plugged into.

When space heaters get turned on and off frequently, it can blow the outlet and trip your breakers.

Next, keep your space heater at least a few feet away from anything that could potentially be flammable.

Finally, and possibly the most important part is to turn off the heater when you aren't using it.

Whether you are leaving your house or desk or going to sleep for the night, you don't want it to be running unattended.

Remember these tips, because while it is getting cooler now, we will get much colder as we move through late fall and into winter.