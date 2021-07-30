Southwood Healthcare Center collected donations for the Terre Haute Humane Society

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Employees at the Southwood Healthcare Center celebrated the dog days of summer by helping dogs and other animals receive certain necessities.

Donations such as food, towels, and hygiene products were collected on Friday.

These donations will be given to the Terre Haute Humane center to help their animals stay healthy.

Human resources manager at the Southwood Healthcare Center, Karen Rusk, shares why she is happy to donate.

"it's a pleasure for us to be making this donation to our community for the Terre Haute Humane society and all of us here are fur baby lovers and this was our way of giving back," says Rusk.

The Terre Haute Humane Society is always accepting donations. To find out what exactly they need click here.