Southwest school corporation is extending their free meal program

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the pandemic in full force, a lot of people are experiencing uncomfortable situations, especially students.

The Southwest School Corporation wanted to make sure food was one less thing they had to worry about.

News 10's went to Sullivan County Wednesday to see how they plan to do just that.

We talked to Lynne Arnett. She's the general manager of food services at the Southwest School Corporation.

She told us they are extending their free meal plan. This will go on until June 30 of next year.

This came about through the USDA. It's an extension of their summer food program. Arnett said they give out 2,700 breakfasts, and 4,000 lunches on a weekly basis.

"We just want the kids to be able to during this time to be able to have a meal and our virtual kids to pick up meals and them not have to be worried about paying for meals at this time."

At Sullivan High School, virtual students can pick up their lunches on Wednesdays from 3 pm to 5 pm.