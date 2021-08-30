Southwest Sullivan Schools to require Masks

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Wabash Valley school district is saying it's time for students and staff to mask up.

News 10 has learned of an emergency school board meeting at the Southwest Sullivan School Corporation Monday. During that meeting, members approved a mask mandate. It goes into effect Tuesday, Aug. 31.

All students, faculty, and staff are now required to wear a mask in school buildings. The exception is if they are eating, drinking, or doing strenuous activities. School leaders said they hope these measures will cut down on the numbers of students that have to quarantine.