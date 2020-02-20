Southwest School Corporation set to apply for special Purple Star designation

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley school corporation is working toward a special designation.
The school board for the Southwest School Corporation in Sullivan County gave its approval for the corporation to apply for what's called a 'Purple Star Award.'
It's an initiative through the Indiana Department of Education.
The designation goes to military-friendly schools that show a major commitment to students and families connected to our nation's military.
Applications are due by the end of May.
