Southwest Parke School Corp upgrade elementary security

ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI)- School started back up like normal this week for Rosedale Elementary. Principal Diana Spence says the one thing that hasn't changed is the school's concern for safety.

"It’s everything,” said Spence when talking about the importance of safety. “In this day of age, we don't know all of the extended family dynamics. So many times we have to be more aware of things than we ever have in the past."

"We still have some things we need to improve," said Dr. Phil Harrison. Harrison is the Superintendent fo the Southwest Parke Community School Corporation. A top priory for him has been Rosedale Elementary, Montezuma Elementary, and Riverton Parke High School more secure.

"We've taken security very seriously. We've added new elements this year to make sure that our students, our staff members, and our facilities are safe," said Dr. Harrison.

This includes the elementary schools newest security check. It's called Ident-A-Kid.

This will do a background check on the visitor. It will also print out a badge for the person to wear that will have their photo and say where they are supposed to be going.

"We just want to make sure that the people who enter our building are entering for the right reason and that they are safe to enter our building," said Harrison.

The school corporation says there still are a few more things to do when it comes to security. For these teachers and parents, this kiosk is another step in the right direction.

"So the fact that their aware we're making all these improvements to the system makes them feel more secure that we're able to handle those situations," said Spence.

Dr. Harrison says they do have plans to keep upgrading all the school's security. This includes adding a kiosk at the High School and getting resource officers at both elementary schools.