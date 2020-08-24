Southwest Parke Community Schools welcomes students back to school after COVID-19 induced break

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTH) - Students in Parke county are headed back to school again. Southwest Parke Community School Corporation welcomed students back to the classroom on Monday after nearly two weeks of remote learning. This is due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Superintendent Dr. Phil Harrison explained his feelings about how they handled the situation to News 10.

On August 11th, students at Southwest Parke Community Schools were dismissed early due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Dr. Harrison says although the outbreak was at Riverton Parke High School, e-learning for the past week and a half had been corporation-wide.

He says the transition to e-learning was smooth due to teachers and students’ previous experience with it. Harrison says he’s happy with how quickly the school corporation acted. They prevented a handful of students that were suspected of having COVID-19, due to close contact, from negatively affecting any other students. Those students were also able to continue their education in the process while under quarantine.

Harrison says he’s just happy students can be back in school, and the school corporation will continue providing the best education possible for their students.

“The overall sense here is one of excitement because we get to have students back in our classrooms,” Harrison said, “We certainly didn’t enjoy the immediate shutdown we had to undertake, but now that we have that under our belt we are looking forward and we are very hopeful that we can continue to operate.”

From this point forward, he says the hope is that any COVID-19 outbreak will not be excessive in cases or negatively impact the number of staff members they have so they can continue to operate. Too many staff members testing positive or being exposed to COVID-19 was the reason for the initial shutdown.

He says they will continue to be flexible, work with the local health department, and shut down again if need be. He says obviously nobody wants to shut down, but he believes the school corporation handled it well.

“We weathered the storm. We did a great job,” Harrison said, “Our students, our staff members our families—I can’t thank them enough for their willingness to do whatever needed to be done to be able to operate safely in the long run. I’m pleased with where we are today. I’m much happier when we have students in our classrooms.”

Dr. Harrison says the overall goal is to keep students in school as much and as long as possible. He says the school corporation feels good about their protocols, will remain flexible, and most importantly do their absolute best to keep students and staff safe moving forward.