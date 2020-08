PARKE COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) – According to the Southwest Parke Community School Corporation All students will be dismissed from school today at 1 PM. There will be no after school care provided.

All Southwest Parke schools will operate on an e-learning schedule for the rest of this week and all of next week. Students will return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, August 24th.

