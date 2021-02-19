Your utility bills may be impacted due to the Southern Plains winter storm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI-TV) - Winter has not been an easy one for us in the Wabash Valley over the last couple of weeks. But those in the Southern Plains, have had it much worse.

"There are friends of mine who still don't have power. Have never had power. There is no rolling blackouts for them. And they are now over 70 hours without power. So, their house is totally frozen."

Tim Marshall is well-known in meteorology for his research in weather-related disasters. He is currently in the midst of the disaster around Flower Mound, Texas. He gave us a little insight into what exactly is happening down south.

He told us that this disaster may very well top the costliest disaster in Texas's history. Which was Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

The Southern Plains have been hit hard. Their electricity and natural gas infrastructure were simply not built to withstand this type of prolonged weather.

Storm Team 10's David Siple reached out to Ameren Illinois and CenterPoint utility companies to see how their systems are holding up to our prolonged cold weather.

Both of their electric and natural gas systems are performing well. That's the good news. They have plenty of natural gas in storage to keep up with the demand. Even after we have seen several days below freezing in the region.

Siple asked both companies if the impacts of the winter storm down south, will be felt here in the Wabash Valley.

Brian Bretsch with Ameren Illinois said, "Unfortunately, we'll see an increase in your natural gas bill. Just again because of the unprecedented weather that we are going through. I mean our furnaces are running pretty much 24/7 just to try to keep up."

Alyssia Oshodi with CenterPoint Energy said, "There has been a challenge with supply down there. And again, we will work with our regulators on what that might look like for our customers up here."

Both companies agree, conserving electricity and gas year-round is very important.

Finally, Marshall leaves us with some food for thought.

"So think about what happens if your main lifeline, electric power in our case, goes out. Do you have another way to keep the house warm?"

You should always stay prepared for every natural disaster.