No injuries reported after southern Indiana school bus carrying students involved in accident

A school bus carrying Southern Indiana students was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon. The Vincennes Community School Corporation said there were band students and staff on the bus.

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A school bus carrying Southern Indiana students was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon.

The Vincennes Community School Corporation said there were band students and staff on the bus.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The school corporation shared a post on Facebook this evening saying the driver was not at fault.

School leaders said they're glad everyone is okay.

